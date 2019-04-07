wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Beats Brock Lesnar to Win WWE Universal Title At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Seth Rollins WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar in a match that was under three minutes to win the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 35. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

