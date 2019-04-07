wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Beats Brock Lesnar to Win WWE Universal Title At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)
Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar in a match that was under three minutes to win the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 35. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
If #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar is not on last… HE'S ON FIRST?!#WrestleMania @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/6Iqb4ybCpE
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
The REIGNING, DEFENDING, UNDISPUTED #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar will defend his title RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork to kick off #WrestleMania! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/VFfwuPaR5N
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
It's time to SLAY THE BEAST and BURN IT DOWN at @MetlifeStadium! #WrestleMania @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/JVPMoGpCoN
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Has @WWERollins EVER been more ready for a FIGHT than in this very moment?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qekG1QE7Ab
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
And the match hasn't even STARTED yet… #F5#WrestleMania @BrockLesnar @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/EXq2FLAHzm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
Welcome to #SuplexCity, @WWERollins…#WrestleMania @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/n2nP2s28jf
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
The 🛎 has yet to ring, and @BrockLesnar is absolutely PUNISHING @WWERollins… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/a8J1xLvwjC
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
ALL OF A SUDDEN, there's HOPE for @WWERollins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uvd34pxPNV
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
WE HAVE A NEWWWWWWWWWW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION, and his name is @WWERollins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PHFHq6GMdE
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Well… what did you expect from THE #BEASTSLAYER?!@WWERollins #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jBhfamNs5O
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Look familiar?@WWERollins has ONCE AGAIN captured championship gold at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/vDrU52gBby
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
"WE DID IT!!!!!"
You can OFFICIALLY call @WWERollins… BEAST SLAYER! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fxgJliTRzp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
