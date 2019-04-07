Seth Rollins Beats Brock Lesnar to Win WWE Universal Title At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar in a match that was under three minutes to win the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 35. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

Has @WWERollins EVER been more ready for a FIGHT than in this very moment?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qekG1QE7Ab — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019