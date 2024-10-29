Seth Rollins & Bronson Reed Brawl Backstage, Go Through Tables On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed ended up in another backstage brawl on this week’s WWE Raw. The two battled around vehicles on Monday’s show after Rollins came down to the ring, but quickly returned to the back after Reed appeared on the Tron and dared Rollins to come back and fight him.

The two battled in the backstage area, with Rollins delivering a Stomp to Reed on the hood of a car. Rollins started to walk away but Reed got up and continued fighting. They ended up in a trailer and Reed hit Rollins with a Death Valley Driver.