Seth Rollins Gives Credit To Bronson Reed After WWE Crown Jewel Victory

As previously reported, Seth Rollins got revenge against Bronson Reed and defeated him at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier today. During the post-show coverage, Rollins thanked Reed for the right and said he will now focus on the World Heavyweight championship.

He said (via Fightful): “That was a huge win, and I mentioned that it was a huge test for me. I’m proud of myself, I am. But the thing is, I don’t feel like I won, you know, I do not feel like I won,” he said. “I want to take a second to give a little credit to Bronson Reed, I’ll be honest, he brought every single thing that he had, he took everything that I had to dish out. He was violent. He was devious, he was vicious. He was everything that I expected and more, and I needed that test to get to where I want to go. Absolutely, I have no doubt in my mind that he and I will do this one more time down the road at some point, but I hope that point is in the distant future, because I gotta put my sights on the World Heavyweight Championship. This Fatal 4-Way match. That’s what it’s all about for me. I said it when I came back from injury. I said it’s about legacy for me. It’s about being, not just one of the best, but the very best of all time. To do that, you gotta beat the best, and you gotta win titles. I’m very fortunate that after everything I’ve been through this year, because damn, Cathy, it’s been a hell of a year for me, I get another opportunity to reach that mountaintop. But for now, I’m gonna go see the doctor to make sure that I can make it to that 4-Way. So, thank you. Thank you guys, and you know what? Thank Bronson Reed.“