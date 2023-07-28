wrestling / News
Seth Rollins’ New C4 Energy Commercial Released
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
C4 Energy, whose parent company Nutrabolt partnered with WWE in 2021, posted a video clip of their latest advertisement featuring Seth Rollins. The tweet reads:
You can find the original social media post below.
ULTIMATE FREAKIN ROLLINS BABY. You're looking at the architect of the new world order, @wwerollins, @wwe, and yours truly pic.twitter.com/5r1V1cJQhj
— C4 Energy (@c4energy) July 27, 2023
