Seth Rollins’ New C4 Energy Commercial Released

July 28, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Seth Rollins WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

C4 Energy, whose parent company Nutrabolt partnered with WWE in 2021, posted a video clip of their latest advertisement featuring Seth Rollins. The tweet reads:

ULTIMATE FREAKIN ROLLINS BABY. You’re looking at the architect of the new world order, @wwerollins, @wwe, and yours truly

You can find the original social media post below.

