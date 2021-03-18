wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Calls Cesaro A Coward, Says Vince Was Right About Him
In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins continued his feud with Cesaro, calling him a coward and saying that Vince McMahon was right about him. During an appearance on the Stone Cold podcast several years ago, McMahon said that Cesaro hadn’t connected with fans or grabbed the brass ring.
Rollins wrote: “Cesaro is a COWARD! Used to be a really good friend and now look at him. Turned down MY HELP and now wants to RIDE MY COATTAILS INTO WRESTLEMANIA!?!! HUGE waste of potential. Doesn’t DESERVE my consideration. VINCE WAS RIGHT about him. CAN’T care MY BOOTS. Don’t @ me. #EMBRACETHEVISION”
