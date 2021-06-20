wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Calls Cesaro ‘Lower Than Pond Scum’ Ahead of Hell in a Cell
– At tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, Seth Rollins will face Cesaro in a rematch from WrestleMania 37. Ahead of the event, Cesaro was promoting a fan Q&A using the hashtag #AskCesaro on Twitter. However, his rival Seth Rollins made a cruel response.
Rollins directed at Cesaro, “Oh, I have a question for ZAZAROW! How does it feel to be a lower-than-pond-scum cheater with no respect??! #AskCesaro #HIAC” You can view that exchange below.
Oh, I have a question for ZAZAROW! How does it feel to be a lower-than-pond-scum cheater with no respect??! #AskCesaro #HIAC https://t.co/vuWJEsXzXp
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 20, 2021
