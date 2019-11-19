Seth Rollins Calls For a Fight With CM Punk

– Seth Rollins doesn’t want CM Punk to talk about him on WWE Backstage; rather, he wants Punk to fight him. Rollins posted to Twitter on Monday after Punk said that he’d be talking about both the good and the bad in his capacity as WWE Backstage host and that “no one is safe.”

In his response, Rollins said, “Don’t talk about me, fight me. I’ll catch ya right up.” Rollins has been calling for a match with Punk since last Tuesday, when Punk was revealed as a correspondant for WWE Backstage.