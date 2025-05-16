Seth Rollins Has A Cameo on Netflix Series Bet

The new Netflix series Bet premiereed yesterday and features a cameo from Seth Rollins. Rollins appears in episode eight, called ‘The Speakeasy’. Rollins, wearing a beaver suit, gives a suplex to Michael. After taking the head off, Rollins said: “I’m Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Burn it down, bitch.”

His theme song plays and he walks away saying, “I’m the fucking beaver.”