Seth Rollins Has A Cameo on Netflix Series Bet

May 16, 2025
Image Credit: WWE

The new Netflix series Bet premiereed yesterday and features a cameo from Seth Rollins. Rollins appears in episode eight, called ‘The Speakeasy’. Rollins, wearing a beaver suit, gives a suplex to Michael. After taking the head off, Rollins said: “I’m Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Burn it down, bitch.

His theme song plays and he walks away saying, “I’m the fucking beaver.

Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

