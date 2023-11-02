Seth Rollins Says He Can’t Watch His Own Matches, Thinks He’ll Nitpick Them

In an interview with Mythical Kitchen (via Fightful), Seth Rollins explained why he can’t watch his own matches back, even if it has been praised by others.

He said: “You find things, little imperfections in every thing that you do. I’ll go have a match or a segment or a promo and I’ll come back and everybody will have told me all of these great things about it, but I get to a point where I can’t watch my own matches back. I’ll have the match and I’ll go, ah, that felt really good. I had this amazing connection with the audience, I felt like everything went the way I thought it was going to go in my head, maybe better. I’m living on this high of adrenaline, but if I go back and watch it, instead of being able to enjoy it the same way, I’ll just shit all over it.“