Seth Rollins Captures World Heavyweight Title at WWE Night of Champions (Pics, Clips)
– WWE has a new World Heavyweight Champion. In the opening match at today’s Night of Champions event, Seth Rollins beat AJ Styles in the finals of a tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.
Rollins beat Styles in a hard-fought match after using the Curb Stomp. WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Creative Officer Triple H then came out to award Rollins the World Heavyweight Championship belt. As champion, Seth Rollins will now be the designated world champion of the Monday Night Raw brand. Rollins was also drafted to the Raw roster as a first-round draft pick earlier this month.
Highlights, clips, and images for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.
Legends will rise at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/PD2jurutu3
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
🚨 WE ARE LIVE! 🚨
🙌 LET’S DO THIS! 🙌#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/22BJL4Gry9
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Simply phenomenal!
Huge match on deck for @AJStylesOrg! 🤘#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/y1DvF8COXx
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
BURN IT DOWN!@WWERollins 🔥#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/O3LShcbPuu
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
BIG. FIGHT. FEEL!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/EBTbYHcNHx
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
What an INCREDIBLE reaction for @WWERollins 🤯#WWENOC (via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/DRBP1dIztr
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Who will walk out of #WWENOC as the World Heavyweight Champion? pic.twitter.com/JvcRvaJyWM
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
AJ and Seth with the "Follow That!" energy in this opening match 🤌#WWENOC
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/xdVyDT4mWc
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
New World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins is joined by @TripleH for an emotional celebration at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/TWbOgF65QP
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
A new era begins in the WWE! 🏆@WWERollins 👈 @TripleH#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/JnnAb7XJtV
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒@WWERollins has become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion! 🏆#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/EU32gMO855
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
WORLD "FREAKIN" CHAMPION@WWERollins has become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at #WWENOC!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/RqfKKlv83j
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023