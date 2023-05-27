– WWE has a new World Heavyweight Champion. In the opening match at today’s Night of Champions event, Seth Rollins beat AJ Styles in the finals of a tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins beat Styles in a hard-fought match after using the Curb Stomp. WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Creative Officer Triple H then came out to award Rollins the World Heavyweight Championship belt. As champion, Seth Rollins will now be the designated world champion of the Monday Night Raw brand. Rollins was also drafted to the Raw roster as a first-round draft pick earlier this month.

Highlights, clips, and images for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.

