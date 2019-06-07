Seth Rollins Says He’s Been on a Career Rennaisance, Talks Greatest Royal Rumble Ladder Match

– Seth Rollins spoke with The National for an interview before Super ShowDown, discussing his successful last couple of years and more. Highlights are below:

On being in the ladder match at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble: “I just remember it being really fun. I didn’t know what to expect going in, from the crowd, as it was the first event we had done over here and I didn’t know how they were going to take to it and if they had even seen a ladder match before. The fact the response was so good, and that I came out on top, meant it was a lot of fun, and it completed a really cool trip last time. I have had some good memories in Jeddah and looking to build more of them tomorrow night.”

On rebuilding himself over the last couple of years: “It really has been quite the last two years for me. I have really been on a roll. I really hit my stride last year, as you mentioned, with two WrestleManias in a row having two title wins. When I look back at this stretch of my career it will be interesting to see where it stacks up with the other parts of my career. It has been a renaissance for me from a character perspective. I am the happiest I have ever been and relatively healthy. I am in the middle of my prime, I have just turned 33, so who knows what the next year is going to bring.”