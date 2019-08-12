Seth Rollins Celebrates Title Win After Summerslam Goes Off the Air (Video)

– As previously reported, Seth Rollins was victorious at WWE Summerslam 2019, defeating Brock Lesnar once again to recapture the Universal title. WWE later released a video after the pay-per-view broadcast ended to show Rollins celebrating his win and soaking up the energy from the fans. You can check out that post-show clip below.

Also, Seth Rollins shared a tweet after the event, which you can see below. Last night’s WWE Summerslam 2019 card was held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s coverage of the event RIGHT HERE.