– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins addressed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ past comments trashing Rollins’ championship. According to Rollins, Reigns’ comments are a sign of his insecurity.

Reigns stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I just see it as a bit of insecurity, that’s all. So, it doesn’t irk me so much, as to me it’s a sign of he knows I’m telling the truth and it bothers him, and he lets it get under his skin, even though he tries to pretend it doesn’t. And so, it’s fun to watch that come out of him.”

Seth Rollins has recently formed an alliance with Cody Rhodes to help deal with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Rollins is currently scheduled to defend his title at WrestleMania 40. The event will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.