wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Changes Up Look On WWE Raw

October 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins has returned to a classic WWE look of his, bringing back his partially-blonde on tonight’s Raw. Rollins faced Austin Theory on tonight’s show and came out with his hair partially dyed blonde, as you can see below. The new coloring is more of a streaks situation than his previous blonde look, which saw one side of his head dyed blonde during his time in The Shield and The Authority.

Rollins defeated Theory in the match.

