wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Changes Up Look On WWE Raw
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
Seth Rollins has returned to a classic WWE look of his, bringing back his partially-blonde on tonight’s Raw. Rollins faced Austin Theory on tonight’s show and came out with his hair partially dyed blonde, as you can see below. The new coloring is more of a streaks situation than his previous blonde look, which saw one side of his head dyed blonde during his time in The Shield and The Authority.
Rollins defeated Theory in the match.
New look for @WWERollins!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6Ca2hauGPg
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2022
#USChampion @WWERollins clashes with Mr. #MITB @_Theory1 in a #WWERaw showdown! pic.twitter.com/xxotVJBMYK
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn’s Popularity Reportedly Putting WWE Plans For Kevin Owens On Hold
- Note On How AEW Is Filming Segments Ahead of Time To Save on Travel Costs
- Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Bella Twins, Ashante Adonis Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’