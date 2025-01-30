Seth Rollins Says He’s Working on a Chicago Bears Podcast

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), Seth Rollins said that he is currently working on a podcast in which he’d talk about his favorite football team, the Chicago Bears.

Seth Rollins said: “Keep your eyes on it, we’re working on something. The problem is getting it off the ground and getting stuff going and getting stuff that I’m happy with. I do have very little bandwidth, considering that WWE is a year-long endeavor that takes up a lot of my time. Being a dad, too. That takes up time as well. Those are priorities number one and number two. The Bears are sitting there. We’re looking at something. Keep your eyes peeled in 2025. We’re trying to get something together. It should be a lot of fun, I hope, if we can get it off the ground.”