Seth Rollins cut a promo on CM Punk and Roman Reigns on this week’s WWE Raw, addressing the result of last week’s steel cage match. Rollins appeared on Monday’s show and cut a promo in which he talked about Reigns attacking him and Punk on last week’s show, where Reigns pulled Rollins out of the cage to attack him and gave him the win in the process.

Rollins noted he wasn’t mad at Reigns because he would have gone for revenge too, but that Reigns still can’t come up with a plan. He then called Punk the luckiest loser ever and said he would have beaten Punk cleanly if not for Reigns.

Rollins said that he had to clean up Reigns’ mess once again and pointed out that both Punk and Reigns will be on Smackdown this week, so he will be too.