Seth Rollins, CM Punk & More Added to This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has added Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Logan Paul and more to this week’s WWE Raw. You can check out the updated card as announced by Adam Pearce for the show below. Raw airs Monday night live on Netflix and is the final episode of the show before WrestleMania 41:

* Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman appear

* We’ll hear from Gunther

* Logan Paul appears