Seth Rollins Would Have Wanted CM Punk As His Pro In WWE NXT

Seth Rollins says that had he been on the competition era of WWE NXT, he would have wanted CM Punk as his pro. Rollins recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling and was asked who he would have wanted as his pro during the era where NXT was a reality show, and named the now-AEW star. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the notion of Punk being his pro in that era: “2011, 2012? I mean, at that point in my career … I would’ve been very closely aligned with CM Punk. He would’ve probably been the guy, if he was going to be involved with NXT, that they would’ve paired with me based on our personality types and our upbringing.”

On nearly being on a season of the competition era of NXT: “All we did was film … the pre-tape stuff. We went to Full Sail University, and … they had the cameras set up and went around you. … [We] did the poses and kind of talked about who we were and where we came from and all that, so all that pre-production type stuff. We did all that, and they just never did the season.”