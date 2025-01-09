Seth Rollins recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight and discussed the origins of his real life heat with CM Punk, noting that the animosity started after CM Punk left WWE and seemed to expect his friends to leave to. Highlights of his comments are below.

Seth Rollins on where his real life animosity with CM Punk came from: “Occasionally I’d get asked about him over the years and see some of it slip out, but most of the time I just never wanted to acknowledge his existence because he was such a cancer to my career for many years while he was gone. An intentional one. He was a parasite. He really just wanted to just, take a pot shot at me, or the company, he was trying to. I never wanted to give that credence because I looked at him as a troll. I didn’t want to acknowledge these things because then it looks like they matter, and they don’t, but it did bother me internally, because we were trying. That roster, he leaves in 2014 I think. We were hustling. We were trying our best, and we were given garbage a lot of the time, and we were making the best of it, and he was in a position where he had made a bunch of money and just dip and go, and there wasn’t an alternative. AEW didn’t exist at the time, there was nowhere else to go, what are we going to do? Just pack up and leave because CM Punk’s feelings were hurt? Because that is what he wanted from guys. He didn’t want people who were his friends to stay and work for the company because he thought it was some sort of betrayal to him and I’m like dude, this is my dream job and how I earn a living. I’m trying to get to your level. I don’t have the luxury to just quit. I can’t just go anywhere else and get paid this kind of money. I don’t get to work until I’m 60 either. It was one of the most selfish things I’ve seen out of a human, leaving the way he did and kind of expecting other people to follow and then taking shots at the place from a distance when he wouldn’t even explain to his friends why he was so resistant to continue that friendship. I never got an answer out of him.”

On if he and Punk were friends up until Punk left WWE: “Yes, we were friends until he left. We had a mentor, mentee relationship. I was a lot younger, so I didn’t push, I sent him some texts and called him after he left, but I wasn’t comfortable enough with him to like, we were peers, but he was here and I was here, I didn’t want to push that envelope and after awhile I just let it go. And even over the years, I reached out to him a couple of times to try to engage and to see if he was interested in coming back, and nothing, no response, except whenever he would get a chance, he’d talk as much crap as he could.”

