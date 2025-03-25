Seth Rollins Says He, CM Punk & Roman Reigns Are ‘Combustible Elements’ In WrestleMania 41 Match

Seth Rollins is looking forward to his match with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, calling them “combustible elements” as they head toward WrestleMania 41. The trio are set to compete at WrestleMania and Rollins appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he was asked about the upcoming bout.

“I mean, you look at it, three of the biggest icons in the last 15, 20 years,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I think there’s a lot of animosity between the three characters that you mentioned. Real animosity, I know, between myself and Punk and Roman and Punk. I think a lot of professional respect between myself and Roman, but also, a little bit of distrust there. We’ve got a lengthy history. So I think what you’re going to get is three very, very combustible elements, and triple threat matches don’t have rules. There no disqualifications and no count-outs, so we have really have anything and everything at our disposal to take care of the other two.”

He continued, “So I’m really excited for it. You don’t really get the opportunity to do Triple Threat matches at WrestleMania very often. It’s often a singles, one on one contest. So there’s a lot at play, and like you mentioned, a lot of history, and we got about a month to dig into all stuff, so I think it’ll come up, and I’ll be very curious to see what kind of emotions it elicits from our audience. We’re kind of three fan-favorites, but one thing I notice, as much as these crowds love me, the minute I start talking about CM Punk or Roman Reigns, they’re not too happy about that. That’s the way it is when Punk starts talking about me or Roman, or Roman starts talking about me or Punk. They love to put the finger in the air, but when you start running down the guys they like, then they don’t know how to feel. So there’s a lot of complex emotions going on between the three of us and between the audience. So I’m very interested to see how it plays out.”

The three are set to sign the contract for their match on this week’s episode of Smackdown.