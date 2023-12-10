Seth Rollins Doesn’t Believe CM Punk Will Have Same Issues In WWE He Did In AEW

Seth Rollins may not be CM Punk’s biggest fan, but he doesn’t think that Punk will have the issues in WWE that he had in AEW. Rollins spoke about Punk during an interview with the SI Media Podcast recently, and toward the end of the interview Jimmy Traina jokingly told Rollins to get along with Punk because he didn’t want Rollins to get suspended due to backstage issues.

“It’s never gonna get to that point,” Rollins responded. “If anything goes south the way it did anywhere else, it’s not ever gonna get to that point. This locker room is — we’re is a bunch of professionals for the most part over here, we’re a bunch of professionals. I don’t want to go too far into anything else, but it’s just not gonna happen over here and there will be a line drawn in the sand.”

He concluded, “Everything is gonna be A-okay in WWE land — I’m feeling very good about that.”

Punk and Rollins have alluded to each other in on-camera promos. Rollins talked about his issues with Punk elsewhere in the interview, noting that he is open to working things out between them.