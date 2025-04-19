Seth Rollins Sits Down CM Punk-Style For In Ring Promo On WWE Smackdown

Seth Rollins delivered a CM Punk-style seated promo on this week’s WWE Smackdown ahead of WrestleMania 41. Friday night’s episode saw Rollins open the show and talk about his match against Punk and Roman Reigns that will main event WrestleMania Saturday.

Rollins came to the ring and sat down cross-legged in the ring and removed the WWE logo from the microphone before he talked about Punk, saying that Punk came back but not to a WWE ring, and that he came back because someone wrote him a big fat check. He said Punk only came back to WWE when he burned another bridge and again did it for a check, saying, “Tell me when I’m telling lies.” He said that Punk doesn’t care about WWE or the fans and is a liar, fraud and coward before moving onto Reigns, saying that Reigns at least doesn’t pretend to care about WWE or the fans. He said Reigns is all about the limited schedule and hand picked opponents.

Rollins then said that the story between the three started 12 years ago when Heyman brought him, Reigns, and Dean Ambrose in to be CM Punk’s Shield and that he sacrificed to do that and got no credit because everyone wanted the spotlight on Roman Reigns who would be the next cash cow. Rollins said it all came to a head last year when his knee was injured and his stepfather was at home dying of cancer but he was at WrestleMania to make sure Reigns lost.

He went on to say that the started 12 years ago and it ends at WrestleMania 41, saying that he would sacrifice everything he has to make sure that this business moves forward in the right direction.