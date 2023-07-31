Seth Rollins Says He Would Have Been Partnered With CM Punk In Unfilmed NXT Season

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Seth Rollins spoke on the subject of an unrealized season of NXT during the era when the show was formatted with pairings of rookie and veteran talent (per Fightful). According to Rollins, he likely would have been partnered with CM Punk at the time, but his season was never filmed due to the eventual relaunching of the brand. You can find a few highlights from Rollins about the missing season and watch the complete interview below.

On how far production went before WWE pulled the plug: “No, all we did was film the pre-tape stuff, like we filmed the packages, we went to Full Sail University, and they had the cameras set up and went around you, and you got all wet and shiny, did the poses and then talked about who we were and where we came from and all that. So all that pre-production type stuff, we did all that, and then they never did the season. I think we were supposed to be season four or five? Hard to remember. Because they did the all-female season, and they did maybe one after that, and weren’t on that. Maybe it was five. But yeah, never came to fruition. For the better, I would say. At the time, very disappointing. Obviously, we were all looking to get our feet wet in WWE. We thought NXT was gonna be the ticket, that pathway in NXT anyway, and thankfully for all of us, that didn’t happen because here we are. Now I’m sitting and talking to you [as] World Heavyweight Champion, may not be the case had it been that way, so I would say my introduction was a little bit better than that.”

On possibly getting paired with CM Punk: “Oh man, that would have been like 2011, 2012. At that point in my career, gosh, I would have been very closely aligned with CM Punk at the time. He would have probably been the guy if he was going to be involved with NXT that they would have paired with me based on our personality types and our upbringing.”