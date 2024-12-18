Seth Rollins Confronts CM Punk At WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff

Seth Rollins and CM Punk once again came face to face, this time during the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff event. The event streamed earlier today and at the end of the stream, Rollins came out to confront Punk who was on the stage with Triple H and Adam Pearce.

Rollins said that this was the house that he built when Punk abandoned the place and then yelled at Punk, “Who’s the bootlicker now, bitch?”

The two ended up forehead to forehead before Rollins shoved Punk, who shoved back before they were separated. You can see the clip below.

Rollins and Punk will compete against each other at WWE Raw premiere on Netflix on January 6th.