Seth Rollins On Why He Was Disgusted By CM Punk’s WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight and discussed if he ever thought CM Punk would return to WWE and why he found Punk’s return at the 2023 Survivor Series ‘disgusting’. Highlights of his comments are below.

On if he ever thought CM Punk would return to WWE: “When he joined the broadcast team on FOX, when they were doing that Backstage show, I think it was, I thought to myself, OK, maybe there is an opportunity here. And then when he joined AEW, I kind of thought, maybe he’ll have a twilight run here. But then there were a lot of times because it wasn’t like, I know he makes it out like he didn’t like the other guy that was in charge, but the truth is he didn’t really get along with the current guy that’s in charge either. It wasn’t like they were pals as well. So I think even when Triple H took over, I didn’t think there would be an olive branch to be had, ya know? So kind of 50-50, but I’d waver more towards no, I never thought it would happen.”

On if he was told in advance about CM Punk returning at Survivor Series 2023: “No, that was a bit of a surprise. What I wasn’t happy about was Randy [Orton] had just come back from a long hiatus, that was his moment, it was a great moment, and the reaction for him when he came through the curtain was unreal, and, we went out there and had a hell of a contest, and just didn’t need him, but it’s Chicago, it’s his city, I don’t know, it’s the most classic make everything about me, CM Punk moment I’ve ever seen. When you’re in that moment, your adrenaline is going through the roof, you’re on top of the cage celebrating with your pals, sold out AllState Arena going bananas, and then that happens, it’s no longer about the performance, no longer about Randy, it’s no longer about what you had done to get to that point, it’s just, ‘Hi guys, it’s about me, I’m the guy that you miss, remember me, guys?’ Yeah, just another, ya know, throw that on the pile of disgusting CM Punk moments, but don’t worry, he’s not selfish, he’s in it to help everybody else.”

