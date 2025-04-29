wrestling / News
Seth Rollins’ Coat From WWE Raw Costs $13,500
Seth Rollins’ latest fashion statement on last night’s Raw included a peacock long coat that is listed at a five figure cost. Rollins wore the coat for his in-ring segments on last night’s show, and the garment is listed on Pakistani fashion label Rastah for $13,500.
The coat is described as a “Golden Peacock” long coat with the following details:
This long velvet coat is a masterpiece, featuring intricate hand embroidery using the traditional Dabka technique. The coat’s striking navy blue velvet base serves as a luxurious backdrop for the golden peacock motifs and floral embellishments that flow from the sleeves down to the hem. The craftsmanship of the Dabka embroidery adds a rich texture, making this piece not only a statement garment but also a piece of art. This coat is both bold and elegant, perfect for a standout look.