Seth Rollins Tells Cody Rhodes To Choose Him As His WrestleMania Opponent On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins wants Cody Rhodes to face him and not Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, making his case on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Rhodes come out to address his Royal Rumble win and pick his opponent at WrestleMania. Rhodes had previously expressed his intent to face Reigns, but Rollins came out and argued that Rhodes should choose to face him for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship instead.

Rollins argued that Rhodes would make a mistake choosing Reigns, as he disagrees that Rhodes or Reigns are “the guy” in WWE. He said that he is in fact that guy and said they’ve been busy for the past two years while Reigns has been at home. He compared his title to Dusty Rhodes, saying it is the workhorse title. Rhodes said that he respects Rollins and will think about it.