Seth Rollins Says Cody Rhodes Is His Dream WrestleMania 41 Opponent

Seth Rollins says that if he had his way, he would be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Rollins was asked what his ideal WrestleMania match would be in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and said that he would choose Rhodes, who he has both feuded with and allied with since Rhodes returned to WWE.

“In a perfect world, I’m challenging for one of the world championships,” Rollins began (via Fightful). “Whether that’s Gunther or Cody Rhodes…Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble. When you win the Royal Rumble in our world, you get the opportunity to challenge a champion at WrestleMania. Whether that’s Cody Rhodes or Gunther, who’s our champion on Monday Night Raw, Cody is the champion on SmackDown, the winner of the Elimination Chamber generally gets the opportunity to challenge the leftover champion, whoever hasn’t been selected. I don’t know which Jey’s gonna swing. It could be Gunther, could be Cody.”

He continued, “I personally would love to get into the Elimination Chamber. I got a qualifying match coming up here in a couple weeks on Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Get into the Chamber, stomp CM Punk’s head into the mat, eliminate everybody in that chamber, John Cena included, go to WrestleMania, and my dream opponent is Cody Rhodes for that title. Cody is a guy that, when he came back to WWE, we had a series of matches. He won all of them, three in a row. I lost all of them to Cody Rhodes. I helped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last year win the WWE Championship. I think it would be very poetic if I was able to take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes this year at WrestleMania. So that’s my perfect plan. That’s what I’d love to see happen. Lots of variables at play, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Rollins will battle Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE Raw in the next two weeks.