Seth Rollins Interrupts Cody Rhodes’ Promo on Raw, Says He’s Coming For WWE Title

Seth Rollins came out to interrupt Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw and addressed The Rock’s offer to Rhodes from Smackdown. Monday night’s episode saw Rhodes come to the ring and talk about how The Rock wanted Cody to be his champion and offered to elevate him to new levels, but that he wanted Rhodes’ soul.

Rhodes said that he was considering what that would mean not only for him but for the rest of his family before Rollins came down to the ring and asked what the hell he was thinking. He told Rhodes not to make him regret what he sacrificed to help him win the title at WrestleMania 40, and said that the title may be weighing on Rhodes but wasn’t too much for him to handle.

Rhodes suggested that Rock may have felt Rollins’ soul was already compromised and said that Rollins was the MVP of WrestleMania 40 for protecting him. Rollins countered that he knew Rhodes would do what he wanted and that Rollins wanted to be the one to face him and beat him at WrestleMania 42 after he wins Elimination Chamber. He said he wasn’t coming for Rhodes’ soul, but was coming for his title.