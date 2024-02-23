Seth Rollins Comments On Possible Involvement With Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and the Rock at Wrestlemania

In an interview with Submission Radio (via Fightful), Seth Rollins spoke about possibly facing Roman Reigns or The Rock at Wrestlemania, as he is involved in the story. Rollins already has a match set at the event, as he will defend the World title against the winner of tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber event.

He said: “I mean, I don’t know how the cards are going to fall. You know, I don’t know which way the chips are going to go. I’m open to doing whatever is going to be the best, right? Whatever is going to be the biggest thing we can possibly do. I really want to give this championship the showcase that it deserves and if that means pulling double duty, if that means putting it on the line against The Rock or Roman or whoever, I don’t care. I don’t care what it is. I want to give this thing what it deserves. I want to prop it up as much as possible. But I also want to do the biggest possible thing we can do. So we’ll see how this thing plays out, man. There’s tons of different ways it could go, and I’m stoked to see what the ride’s going to look like. It’s a fun ride leading into a WWE Elimination Chamber.“