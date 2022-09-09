Seth Rollins On When His WrestleMania Match With Cody Was Finalized, Having ‘Strong’ Conversations With Vince McMahon

In an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Seth Rollins discussed when he found out that he’d be facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38, and his frustrations about not having anything to do on the show until that plan was made. Highlights from his comments are below.

On when his match with Cody was finalized: “Oh I knew like, for sure, I would say less than a month out from WrestleMania. I was really left out of WrestleMania until, I mean, he ended up being a God’s send, but we’re talking like, it was finalized like three weeks before WrestleMania. Even as we were starting to build the story towards that, it was like, not quite sure. It was like conversations being had that I wasn’t really privy to, and I was trying to poke around and be like, ‘Hey, is this going to happen or do I need to start thinking of something else,’ because I’m really not interested in getting left off of WrestleMania, it’s two nights, and I don’t want to be thrown into a match that means nothing.”

On having to have ‘strong’ conversations with Vince McMahon: “I had been doing so much good work, I was like, I’m doing great work. If I was sucking, yeah, I get it, but I’m not. I’m 35 at that time, in my prime, I don’t know what else you want from me. I was very like, this is awful. Had some real strong conversations, I’ll put it that way, with Vince leading up to that, but once we got rolling, and everything was set in stone, I think it was three weeks, four weeks, somewhere in that time frame, where I was like, texted Cody.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Out of Character podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.