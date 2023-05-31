Seth Rollins Comments On Putting Arm Around Rhea Ripley On Raw

Seth Rollins created a viral moment when he put his arm around an unsuspecting Rhea Ripley on Raw, and he commented on the moment today. Rollins sneaked up on Ripley during his tag match alongside AJ Styles against The Judgment Day and put his arm around her shoulders, which has gone viral particularly for how it was similar to moments that Shawn Michaels had with Sunny in 1996 and Melina in 2006.

Rollins was asked about the gesture on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and said that he “had to take” the opening, joking that he hopes that Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Buddy Matthews weren’t “too offended” by it.

“I saw an opening, I had to take it,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t know what else to tell you. It was right there for the picking, and it made for good television and a lot of fun. I hope Rhea wasn’t too offended, I hope Dom-Dom wasn’t too offended. I hope my old protege Murphy wasn’t too offended. I don’t know, I’m just pissing everybody off, I guess.”