Seth Rollins Comments on Becoming a Father, Thanks Fans For Support

Seth Rollins took to Instagram to comment on the announcement from earlier this week that he and Becky Lynch are expecting. Rollins posted to his account to express his excitement for the news, thanking fans for their support.

The full text read:

I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me.

_____

Thank you all so much for your support over the last couple of days. The outpouring of love really has lifted us even higher than we’ve already been.

_____

December can’t come soon enough!!