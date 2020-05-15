wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Comments on Becoming a Father, Thanks Fans For Support
Seth Rollins took to Instagram to comment on the announcement from earlier this week that he and Becky Lynch are expecting. Rollins posted to his account to express his excitement for the news, thanking fans for their support.
The full text read:
I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me.
_____
Thank you all so much for your support over the last couple of days. The outpouring of love really has lifted us even higher than we’ve already been.
_____
December can’t come soon enough!!
View this post on Instagram
I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. _____ Thank you all so much for your support over the last couple of days. The outpouring of love really has lifted us even higher than we’ve already been. _____ December can’t come soon enough!!
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold
- Christian Again Says He Can’t Return To the Ring, Says His Situation Is Different From Daniel Bryan
- Details On Why Mike Tyson Is Appearing At Double or Nothing
- Jim Cornette Says He’ll Never Meet Joey Janela, Janela and Chili’s Restaurant Respond