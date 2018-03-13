Seth Rollins Comments On Dean Ambrose Missing WrestleMania 34

Seth Rollins recently spoke with MLive, here are the highlights…

On His WrestleMania Match: I’ve now got a big match at WrestleMania. A triple threat match for the Intercontinental Title. For me, my eyes are still on The Miz and the IC title and becoming champion.”

On Dean Ambrose Missing WrestleMania 34 Due to Injury: “The biggest thing is to try and roll with it and don’t turn away from your feelings,” said Rollins. “It’s going to be ok to feel sad, angry and frustrated, but try not to let yourself be negative. Turn it into a positive and use that as motivation to get back faster.”

On What He’s Learned About Injuries: “Neither of us, myself and Dean, had ever suffered any major injuries,” Rollins said. “For me, in the months I was recovering, it was a good experience to step back away from being a pro wrestler and be myself and live my life and experience some things I never had the time for. If you’re going to get hurt, the period around WrestleMania is the worst time. Ambrose is the man. He’ll be back. It’s not about WrestleMania this year, it’s about WrestleMania next year and the year after that. It’s about the long term. I think I’m just more aware of the little things with my body than I was before,” said Rollins. “I felt so invincible. I took for granted the little nagging injuries and didn’t treat them the way I should have. Not that I could have prevented the major injury. It was a freak accident. It’s not like my body wasn’t prepared. It didn’t just give out on me. I think for me my physical awareness has gotten better and I’m better at keeping up with the little injuries.”