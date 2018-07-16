wrestling / News
Various News: Seth Rollins Comments on The Extreme Rules Crowd, Madison Rayne on Her Motivation Heading Into Slammiversary, AJ Styles Describes His Strategy Against Rusev
– Following his loss at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Seth Rollins posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the crowd…
10..9..8..7..6..5..4..3..2..1..
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 16, 2018
– Here is AJ Styles, commenting after last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV about his strategy against Rusev…
– Here is Madison Rayne, commenting on her motivation heading into Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV