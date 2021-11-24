Seth Rollins Comments on Fan Attack From Raw, ‘I Was Mostly Just Reacting’

Seth Rollins was asked about the fan who attacked him on last night’s WWE Raw and briefly discussed the incident. As reported, a fan hopped the railing and tackled Rollins, who put him in a front facelock until he could be taken away by security.

Rollins was asked about the attack today by TMZ and the highlights are below:

On being shook up by the attack: “It’s terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.”

On reacting to the guy:“Once the tackle happened I knew what was going on. The guy was barreling around the corner … no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.”

On the fan: “I think as a precedence he probably should not be allowed at the events.”