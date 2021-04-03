wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Comments on Graphic Showing ‘Engaged to Becky Lynch’ as ‘Top Accomplishment’
– During last night’s edition of SmackDown, a graphic during the entrance for Seth Rollins noted “Engaged to Becky Lynch” as one of his top career accomplishments. Rollins later responded to a fan comment on Twitter taking note of the graphic.
A Twitter user wrote on the graphic, “They really put ‘engaged to Becky Lynch’ as one of Seth Rollins’ career accomplishments. She really is The Man!” Seth Rollins later wrote in response, “You seen my future wife?! TOP ACCOMPLISHMENT INDEED!!” You can view that Twitter exchange below.
Rollins and Lynch welcomed their first child, Roux, late last year. The couple has been engaged since August 2019.
Rollins will face Cesaro on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
You seen my future wife?! TOP ACCOMPLISHMENT INDEED!!
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 3, 2021
