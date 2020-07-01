wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Comments on Idea of a Survivor Series 2018 Rematch With Shinsuke Nakamura
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
Seth Rollins took to Twitter to react to the idea of a rematch with Shinsuke Nkamamura of their 2018 Survivor Series match. As noted earlier, FOX SPorts 1 aired the 2018 PPV on Tuesday night and the FOX Sports 1 Twitter account floated the idea of a rematch between Rollins and Nakamura, a match which saw Rollins pick up the win.
In response, Rollins referenced the match between the two on June 28th of last year in Tokyo, posting:
We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one. https://t.co/RKbiy6WxdX
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler Says He Wants 30-40 Minute Match With Drew McIntyre, Talks Possibly Facing Edge Again
- Stu Bennett Discusses Plans for Lucha Underground Character, WWE Studios Film vs. Independent Film, More
- QT Marshall Doesn’t Want The Nightmare Factory To Be AEW Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role