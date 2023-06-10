Seth Rollins Comments On Possible Opponents For WWE Money in the Bank

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Fightful), Seth Rollins spoke about his options for an opponent at WWE Money in the Bank, including the hated Dominik Mysterio. Rollins currently does not have a match for the event, which happens on July 1 in London.

He said: “Oh my god, there’s so many people. The Raw roster is so stacked right now. We’ve got guys like Cody, you’ve got Kevin, you’ve got Sami. We’ve got, I think Drew McIntyre on the injured list at the moment right now. You’ve got Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, the entire Judgment Day. You’ve got all four of them that are just rocking right now. I would love to beat the hell out of Dominik Mysterio in front of a rowdy London crowd. I think there’s lots of options on the table, so we’ll see what happens and where it all shakes out, but I think, right now, the thing I’m most excited for is just to go out there and listen to the fine folks sing my song. That’s really what gets me off these days.“