Seth Rollins On Why The Shield Connected With Audiences, What He’d Change About the Group’s Run

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Seth Rollins talked about his history with The Shield, the legacy of the group members both individually and as a whole and what he might change in hindsight. This year marks the stable’s 10-year anniversary and all of its initial members went on to significant careers and impact across the industry. You can read a few highlights from Rollins below.

On the aspects that helped the group initially connect with the audience: “When the people started to really like us, it was because they could see how hard we worked. It was very organic… I still carry that attitude and work ethic today. That competitive mindset is very valuable to have.”

On the benefits from the groups abrupt fracture in 2014: “You can look back at the breakup and say I wish we would’ve done that and be more prepared, but being forced to swim in the deep water as individuals was what helped us. We had to learn and grow and just figure it out. That learning process was important in its own way.”

On what Rollins would go back and change if he could: “I guess one regret would’ve been managing some of the reunions a little bit better and some of that was out of our control and there was nothing we could do. It’s not ideal to have Kurt Angle in a Shield costume, but desperate times call for desperate measures, so we made the best of it and there’s something to be said for putting people in that role and being able to have the equity to do that.”