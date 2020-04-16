Seth Rollins Comments on WWE Releases, Says Today’s a Difficult Day For Everyone

Seth Rollins took to his Instagram account to comment on WWE’s releases and to call for people to show compassion and empathy during a “difficult day” for those in and just now out of WWE. As shared by Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Rollins talked about how hard of a day it is for WWE, both the people who “had it the worst” and those who are still with the company.

Rollins said, “It is just a difficult day for all of us. My heart is broken for the guys and girls who I’m really close with who had it the worst today. And that goes for, you know, talent you guys love on screen, but also everyone backstage too, who’s off-screen, who may not get the social media fanfare that some of the talent is getting.”

He continued, “But one thing I am seeing, that is a little upsetting to me is, all the negativity and hostility toward WWE. This is a difficult day for everyone. For all of us. And I think, if ever there was a moment for us to unify, to band together and to try to do the best we can to try and keep this business alive the best we know how, this is that moment. And I think pointing fingers, or saying, ‘You should have done this, you should have done that’ is — I don’t know, it just doesn’t feel like the time or the place for it. I feel like this is a day for compassion, and for empathy, and for understanding, and to try and support each other, you know? To pick each other up.”

Rollins added, “And that’s for everybody. That’s not just for the guys and girls who are let go, but for all of us who are fortunate enough at this moment to still be able to have a position where we can collect a paycheck and we can support those who love us and those around us. And I think that we have to take it upon ourselves to work harder to make sure there’s a place for all those who again had it the worst today to come back to. I think as a planet, we can rally around the idea that this is only temporary.”

WWE released or furloughed a hefty portion of their roster and staff today including Rusev, Drake Maverick, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Lio Rush, Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Lance Storm, Shane Helms and many others.