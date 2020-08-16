wrestling / News

Various News: Seth Rollins Comments on SummerSlam Street Fight, Evil Uno Helps Raise $55,000 to Fight Cancer

August 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins Street Fight at Summerslam

– Seth Rollins posted to Twitter to comment on his match with Dominik Mysterio getting a Street Fight stipulation. The stipulation was announced yesterday, and Rollins shared the news on Twitter as you can see below:

– Streaming collective newLEGACYinc teamed with Evil Uno for a charity drive to benefit the Canadian Cancer Society. The Fighting Back 10 drive raised over $55,000 in the drive and featured Uno, Colt Cabana, Dakota Kai, Xavier Woods, and Brodie Lee among others.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Evil Uno, Seth Rollins, Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading