wrestling / News
Various News: Seth Rollins Comments on SummerSlam Street Fight, Evil Uno Helps Raise $55,000 to Fight Cancer
– Seth Rollins posted to Twitter to comment on his match with Dominik Mysterio getting a Street Fight stipulation. The stipulation was announced yesterday, and Rollins shared the news on Twitter as you can see below:
It’s not often a career begins and ends on the same night. #SummerSlam. Street Fight. For the Greater Good. https://t.co/xr4mtdCOwZ
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 15, 2020
– Streaming collective newLEGACYinc teamed with Evil Uno for a charity drive to benefit the Canadian Cancer Society. The Fighting Back 10 drive raised over $55,000 in the drive and featured Uno, Colt Cabana, Dakota Kai, Xavier Woods, and Brodie Lee among others.
THIS SATURDAY! Raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society w/ @EvilUno! @FightingBack613https://t.co/KA9Hkm7OL5 pic.twitter.com/cPKNIL4SAo
— newLEGACYinc (@newLEGACYinc) August 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks Vince McMahon Will Fall In Love With Work of Joseph Park
- Matt Jackson To Randy Orton: ‘Thank Paul For The Generous Offer In 2018’
- FTR’s Dax Harwood Says They Upset MJF by Appearing on Jim Cornette’s Podcast
- AJ Styles on Who His Closest Friends in WWE Are, Praises the Work of Dolph Ziggler