wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments on Universal Championship Win, Yolanda Adams Talks WrestleMania Performance

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 35 Seth Rollins

– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to celebrate his WWE Universal Championship win at WrestleMania 35. Rollins posted the following after beating Brock Lesnar in quick order to win the title:

– WWE shared the following video of Yolanda Adams discussing her performance of “America the Beautiful” that opened the PPV:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, WrestleMania 35, WWE, Yolanda Adams, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading