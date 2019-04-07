wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments on Universal Championship Win, Yolanda Adams Talks WrestleMania Performance
– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to celebrate his WWE Universal Championship win at WrestleMania 35. Rollins posted the following after beating Brock Lesnar in quick order to win the title:
I’ve got some big dreams. #Wrestlemania #UniversalChampion pic.twitter.com/bMJvbrKAzR
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 8, 2019
– WWE shared the following video of Yolanda Adams discussing her performance of “America the Beautiful” that opened the PPV:
