– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s Maggie and Perloff earlier today. During the appearance, Rollins was asked about the current situation where former WWE and TKO Chairman Vince McMahon was named in a lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and sexual assault. WWE and former executive John Laurinaitis were also named as co-defendants.

When asked about the allegations, Rollins responded, “It’s awful. It’s terrible. I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation.” You can view a clip and some highlights of Rollins on today’s show below:

Seth Rollins on things not changing in WWE without McMahon: “You know what? Day-to-day for us, it doesn’t. It doesn’t. We’re so far removed as talent from that stuff. Like, it’s awful, it’s terrible, I hate it, it’s a disgusting situation, but we’re so far removed from it, you know. When we get to work it’s just like, how do we make this show the best possible show we can? Who are we out there with? What’s this promo going to be, and how do we entertain the fans, right? Because that’s really what our job is.”

“That stuff, that’s personal stuff, that’s business stuff, and that’s so far above what we’re thinking, where our brains are out. I mean, nothing that we’re going to say — we’re not going to do anything that’s going to impact any of that. It’s an awful situation, we’re focused on what we do day-to-day.”

On how he’s handling the issue: “It would just be like in any other sort of other business structure, right? You just — it’s awful and you feel terrible and you wish you could of seen it or done something, this and that, but at the end of the day, your job is your job, and that’s what we do, we show up and we try to give the people who pay the tickets to come in the best possible show we can. That’s kind of our department.”

