Seth Rollins Compares MJF to Luka Doncic, MJF Responds

– Speaking to Sirius XM Sports, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was asked about a potential trade for WWE and AEW that could be on par with Luka Doncic’s move from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers. Seth Rollins compared Luka Doncic to AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Rollins joked, “I don’t think there’s anyone in AEW that’s on that [Luka Doncic] level.” He continued, “If you’re looking at like a LeBron, that’s like a John Cena level guy. So, I’d be looking at like a John Cena for you know an MJF maybe. So, that would be the deal. Luka would be the MJF. Yeah, that’s that level. That’s how crazy that is.”

MJF himself later responded to Rollins’ comments via social media. He wrote, “Who the hell is Luca Doncic? Indie guy?” You can those comments where MJF responded to what Seth Rollins said below: