Seth Rollins on What It’s Like To Work a Royal Rumble Match

– In a recent interview with the SI Media Podcast, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins compared competing in the Royal Rumble to a regular singles match and explained how it’s different. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on what it’s like working the Rumble match: “It’s kind of different. I don’t know that it’s better or worse. I think in some ways … you’re sharing the workload with 29 other guys. There’s, like, a little less stress. It’s like a team sport; you’re kind of all in it together, so you do your part, and that’s all you have to really worry about, as opposed to a match, which is entirely yours if you’re out there for, you know, 20-30 minutes.”

On how it feels to compete in the Rumble: “The microscope is on you the whole time, and so you feel like you have to be on all the time, totally focused … When it’s the Rumble, you’re a cog in the machine. You know, you’re a gear that churns, and if you churn properly and everybody else does, then, you know, you create a good little machine to go.”

Rollins on this year’s Royal Rumble: “It’s going to be star-studded. It’s a much more enjoyable experience when you can’t predict the winner.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion competes in the men’s Rumble match later today at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event is being held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.