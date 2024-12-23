Seth Rollins Compares His WWE Career Longevity To The Rock’s

Seth Rollins recently weighed in on how his WWE career compares to that of The Rock’s. Rollins was a guest on the Jason Khalipa Podcast and spoke about the longevity of his WWE career, noting that he’s been in the company for a good bit longer than the full-time run that the Final Boss had.

“You look at guys who, for example, The Rock…The Rock’s run in WWE was like five years,” Rollins said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He was only in WWE for, like, five years. That’s it. Like, 97 to 02, and a little bit after that.”

He continued, “But that was his main run. And I’ve already been with the company for, what, thirteen years? I’ve been on the main roster for eleven, ten years…no no, I lied, I’ve been on the main roster for twelve years, been with the company for fourteen years. And I’ve got a lot left in the tank, I feel like.”

Rollins is set to battle CM Punk on the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6th.