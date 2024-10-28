Seth Rollins Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has confirmed Seth Rollins will be on tonight’s episode of Raw.

The company confirmed Rollins will be ahead of his match with Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel this Saturday. Here is the updated card for the show:

* WWE World Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament Final: New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee)

* Dominik Mysterio vs. a former World Champion

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

* Seth Rollins to appear