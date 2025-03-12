Seth Rollins Confirms Plans To Wrestle Bronson Reed At Saturday Night’s Main Event Prior to Reed’s Injury

Bronson Reed suffered an ankle injury at WWE Survivor Series 2024, following his Tsunami from the top of the Wargames cage. In an interview with WFAN (via Fightful), Seth Rollins confirmed that he and Reed were set for a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event last December before Reed’s injury.

He said: “I was so bummed. I think I was on the books for a match for that show, but my opponent, Bronson Reed, decided to jump off the top of a cage and snap his ankle. My match got scrapped.”