Various News: Seth Rollins Confirms Relationship With Becky Lynch, Brian Cage Meets Molly Holly, Free ROH Match Featuring Minoru Suzuki

– Well, if there were still people skeptical after what Becky Lynch posted yesterday, this should remove all doubt. Seth Rollins posted a photo to Instagram that shows himself and Lynch kissing, confirm that the two are indeed a couple.

– Brian Cage posted a photo on Instagram revealing that he got to meet Molly Holly, who he was a big fan of growing up.

– ROH has released a free match from the 2017 Global Wars tour featuring Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) vs. War Machine (WWE’s The Viking Raiders) and Mark Briscoe: