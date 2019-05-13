wrestling / News
Various News: Seth Rollins Confirms Relationship With Becky Lynch, Brian Cage Meets Molly Holly, Free ROH Match Featuring Minoru Suzuki
– Well, if there were still people skeptical after what Becky Lynch posted yesterday, this should remove all doubt. Seth Rollins posted a photo to Instagram that shows himself and Lynch kissing, confirm that the two are indeed a couple.
– Brian Cage posted a photo on Instagram revealing that he got to meet Molly Holly, who he was a big fan of growing up.
So I never "mark out" backstage or rarely, if ever ask for a picture. But I was pretty excited to me @nora_kristina and had to take a picture with Molly Holly. She was not only a little crush for me in high school but was my favorite in ring competitor out of all the woman then, and one of the few that could really go. And the Molly-Go-Round was a sweet finisher! Happy to have met her, especially because it's not to common to see her. Definitely added to my day and was a pretty cool moment for me. Fan mode over. Machine back to normal😄 #mollyholly #mightymolly #missmadness #wwe #wcw #doublecrush #machinemarkedout @warriorwrstlng
– ROH has released a free match from the 2017 Global Wars tour featuring Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) vs. War Machine (WWE’s The Viking Raiders) and Mark Briscoe:
